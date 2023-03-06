Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

ANI

New Delhi, March 6

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was sent to the CBI custody, will be produced in court on Monday following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case.

He was arrested by the investigative agency in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Delhi government.

Following the arrest, he resigned from his post as deputy chief minister of Delhi on February 28. On March 4, the Rouse Avenue court extended the CBI remand of Sisodia in the Delhi liquor scam case.

The court also issued notice to the CBI on the bail plea moved by 51-year-old Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10.

While seeking further remand of Sisodia, the CBI counsel had said, "He's still non-cooperative and we need his further custody to confront him with two persons."