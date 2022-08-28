PM Modi pitches for conservation of water in his 'Mann Ki Baat'

Ravi S Singh
New Delhi, August 28
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on Sunday invoked hymns from the Rig Veda in his pitch for conservation of water
He homed in on the collective geist of the countrymen in celebrating Independence Day, and lifting up the tricolour, as was the enthusiasm displayed for corona vaccination and Swachh Bharat campaign.
He noted that the personnel of the three wings of the Defence painted the sky, land and water with the national flag.
He urged the youths to keep up the sports culture, which he said would be a tribute to the hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary on August 29 is celebrated as National Sports Day.
Modi said 4G Internet services have become operational in far-flung areas, including in Arunachal Pradesh and other north-eastern states.
"In Arunachal Pradesh and north-eastern states, a new dawn has ushered in," said the PM adding that the Internet services in these areas were changing lives for the better.
He lauded the social life and lifestyle of hilly areas.
Modi said people in the hilly areas have great social bonhomie.Their lives conforms to nature and high culture of organic food.
He urged every one to spread awareness about the importance of millets, a superfood for farmers.
The PM said India is a leading producer of millets and the government is taking measures to promote its research and development.
He noted that many start-ups had also come up with food ventures.
PM Modi urged every one to take part in the campaign against malnutrition.
He flagged malnourishment of children and made reference to works done at societal level.
He said when there is will and piety for any concept, the same transmutes in a campaign.
He urged the youth to strengthen the movement for conservation and preservation of water, which he said is part of the “Amrit Sarovar” campaign.
