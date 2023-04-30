 ‘Mann ki Baat’ to be broadcast live at UN : The Tribune India

‘Mann ki Baat’ to be broadcast live at UN

‘Mann ki Baat’ to be broadcast live at UN


PTI

New York, April 29

In a “historic moment”, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme “Mann ki Baat” will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters here.

100th episode today

  • The 100th episode of PM Modi’s radio address will air at 11 am IST on April 30; in New York, the time would be 1.30 am Sunday
  • The Consulate General of India in New York is organising the broadcast of the programme in New Jersey

“Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ is set to go live on April 30 in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at UN HQ!” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.

The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address will air at 11 am IST on April 30, which will be 1.30 am Sunday in New York.

The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE and others, is also organising the broadcast of the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat” for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1.30 am Sunday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was on an official visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic, is expected to attend the community event.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

14 denied boarding to Dubai flight at Amritsar Airport

2
Chandigarh

Panchkula women police station SHO Neha Chauhan dies in road accident in Maharashtra

3
Nation

Wrestlers warn against using their platform for politics; defiant WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh says ready for probe but won't resign

4
Punjab

After tough childhood, twins from Punjab train together at OTA — one bags Sword of Honour, other to become officer soon

5
Punjab

Exemption in stamp duty charges: 9,111 registries done in Punjab on Friday

6
Diaspora

Former Apple employee Dhirendra Prasad sent to jail for stealing $17 million from company

7
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

8
Trending

Keep ‘encounter’ to the field: Punjab police’s terse reply to Lucknow Super Giants tweet after Kings lose IPL tie

9
Diaspora

H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services

10
Delhi

L-G seeks records from Delhi govt of renovation at CM's house

Don't Miss

View All
Galwan braveheart’s wife commissioned into army, posted to Ladakh
Nation

Galwan braveheart's wife commissioned into Indian Army, posted to Ladakh

Time to cleanse Punjab
Comment NOUS INDICA

Time to cleanse Punjab

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May
Delhi

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi in May

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police
Trending

Bizarre ‘start up’ operating from Bihar to train jobless youths on how to break ATMs in 15 minutes unearthed by UP Police

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

Top News

Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief

Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief

Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe

CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months

EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts

EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts

Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...

UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case

UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case

Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership

A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery

A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery

Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...


Cities

View All

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

80% procured wheat lying in grain markets

Kunal Manhas tops Amritsar dist with 99.98 percentile

VB yet to get assessment reports of ex-minister Soni’s properties

12 illegal constructions razed

75K litres of lahan seized in Tarn Taran

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

Chandigarh’s Raghav secures AIR 20 in JEE (Main), tops tricity

SHO of Panchkula women’s unit killed in Maharashtra accident

Rain likely for next five days in Chandigarh

‘Will go again, finish my speech at Oscars’: Guneet Monga

Rent defaulters in Chandigarh to face music

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Examine records of expenditure , L-G tells officials

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till May 8

Woman killed, two children injured in Delhi house fire

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

JEE (Main): Siddharth tops dist with AIR 307

Kapurthala procures 3.26 LMT wheat, breaks previous record

As campaigning picks up, bevy of leaders floods dist

Man stalks, harasses principal’s wife, held

Govt teacher held under POCSO Act

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

Shastri Hall not ready to hold badminton meets: Ex-shuttlers

JEE (Main): 30 from district score over 99 percentile

City has most accessible public transport

Remain cautious about entry of ‘anti-social’ elements, managers of religious places told

GADVASU holds free vax, deworming camp

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New PRTC bus stand to be made functional soon in Patiala: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Thapar students showcase Punjab’s cultural heritage in Patiala

45 papers presented at Law University seminar in Patiala

38 students get course completion certificates

Students educated on disaster management