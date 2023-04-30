‘Mann ki Baat’ to be broadcast live at UN

New York, April 29
In a “historic moment”, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme “Mann ki Baat” will be broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters here.
100th episode today
- The 100th episode of PM Modi’s radio address will air at 11 am IST on April 30; in New York, the time would be 1.30 am Sunday
- The Consulate General of India in New York is organising the broadcast of the programme in New Jersey
“Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ is set to go live on April 30 in the Trusteeship Council Chamber at UN HQ!” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.
The 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio address will air at 11 am IST on April 30, which will be 1.30 am Sunday in New York.
The Consulate General of India in New York, along with community organisation Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-NE and others, is also organising the broadcast of the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat” for members of the Indian-American and diaspora community in New Jersey during a special event at 1.30 am Sunday.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who was on an official visit to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic, is expected to attend the community event.
