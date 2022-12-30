Manufacturing at Noida-based Marion Biotech halted pending inquiry into Uzbek deaths

New Delhi, December 30
Manufacturing activities at Noida-based Marion Biotech have been closed pending an investigation, the government said on Friday, close on the heels of Uzbekistan linking deaths of 18 children in the country to Dok1-Max cough syrups and tablets manufactured for exports at the Noida firm.
“Following inspection by @CDSCO_INDIA_INF team in view of reports of contamination in cough syrup Dok1 Max, all manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at NOIDA unit have been stopped on Thursday night, while further investigation is on,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.
The Central Drug Standards Control Organisation and UP drug controller teams had inspected the firm on Thursday and sent samples of the drug in question for testing to the Regional Drug Lab in Chandigarh.
The government had earlier followed the same route in the case of alleged deaths of 70 Gambia kids due to consumption of contaminated syrups made by Sonepat-based Maiden Pharma.
Although the government has told WHO (which issued a global alert naming the firm following the Gambia tragedy) that the domestic samples were not found contaminated, Maiden Pharma remains closed.
