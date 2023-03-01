Manufacturing dips, growth slips to 4.4%

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, February 28

The manufacturing sector emerged as a pain point as the overall Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate slowed down to 4.4 per cent during the third quarter (October-December) of 2022-23.

The same was 6.3 per cent in previous quarter (July-September) and 13.5 per cent in the April-June quarter, showed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Tuesday.

The manufacturing output shrank by 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, the second straight contraction reflecting weakness in consumer demand and exports. This would lead to fears of less jobs being created.

The National Statistical Office also released the second advance estimate for the current fiscal and maintained its growth projection of 7 per cent. It also revised the country’s economic growth in 2021-22 upwards to 9.1 per cent from 8.7 per cent earlier.

GDP at constant prices (2011-12) in Q3 of 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 40.19 lakh crore, as against Rs 38.51 lakh crore in Q3 2021-22, showing a growth of 4.4 per cent, a statement issued by the NSO mentioned.

Real GDP at constant prices in 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 159.71 lakh crore, as against the first revised estimate of GDP for 2021-22 of Rs 149.26 lakh crore.

Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices in 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 272.04 lakh crore, as against Rs 234.71 lakh crore in 2021-22, showing a growth rate of 15.9 per cent as compared to 18.4 per cent in 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the output of eight core industries registered a 7.8 per cent growth in January 2023, against 3.7 per cent growth during January last year. The production of fertilisers, coal, electricity, steel, natural gas, cement and refinery products has risen.