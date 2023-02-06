 Manuscript digitisation to aid Indic narrative: Historians : The Tribune India

Manuscript digitisation to aid Indic narrative: Historians

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 5

The government’s plans to digitise one lakh ancient inscriptions estimated to exist in the repositories of Archaeological Survey of India and some historical institutions in the country have been welcomed by historians.

The Budget announcement on Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions (Bharat SHRI) came as a breath of fresh air to a vast segment of researchers who are seeking new vistas of knowledge by decoding ancient wisdom.

Next step: Decoding

  • The next step after digitisation will be decoding of manuscripts
  • The RSS has long been flagging the need to decipher those to counter “existing Marxist narratives”

Bharat Shared Repository of Inscriptions will be set up in a digital epigraphy museum with digitisation of one lakh ancient inscriptions in the first stage.

Speaking to The Tribune about the plan, Chamu Krishna Shastry, chairperson of the Indian Knowledge Systems Committee set up by the government under Ministry of Education to promote Indian knowledge systems, said, “This is a first-of-its-kind initiative. Till now, the ASI has in its archives the impressions of ancient inscriptions in the form of photos and micro-files. These inscriptions are not available to researchers digitally because of which the creation of new knowledge suffers. The digitisation of inscriptions will allow us to unravel the truth about our civilisation.” Shastry said the new mission was significant in the context of promotion of languages, social study of Indian history and also from the historical point of view.

“We know from inscriptions that India is the mother of democracy. That is the importance of inscriptions. Digitised inscriptions might help us uncover many more secrets about our ancient civilisation,” Shastry said. A large number of epigraphy repositories exist not just with the ASI but also with Indian educational institutions such as the Deccan College, Pune, and others.

