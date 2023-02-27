Many countries drawn to UPI's success: PM Modi on 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi, February 26
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that e-Sanjeevani app, which facilitates online medical consultations, reflects the power of India’s digital revolution, noting that more than 10 crore people have benefitted from it so far.
In his monthly “Mann ki Baat” broadcast, Modi said the app was becoming a life-saving app for the common man, middle class or those living in remote areas.
“This is the power of India’s digital revolution,” he said.
He also referred to the recent agreement between India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore’s PayNow so as to allow easy money transfer between people of the two countries to underscore the boost in ease of living brought by the country’s adoption of digital technologies.
Modi said many countries of the world were drawn to India’s UPI. He remarked that the UPI system and e-Sanjeevani app were shining examples of the power of digital India.
The PM spoke to a doctor and a patient to highlight how helpful the app has proved in providing medical consultations.
In his address, Modi also highlighted the cleanliness drives adopted by people in different parts of the country to say that Swachh Bharat has become a mass movement.
The PM shared an inspirational story on the Swachh Bharat campaign. “Youth from Dulhedi, a village in Haryana, decided to make Bhiwani clean. They associated themselves with the Yuva Swachhta Evam Janseva Samiti. They reach Bhiwani at 4 am every day to clean different parts of the city. These youthshave so far cleared tonnes of garbage from the city,” he added.
