Marginal impact of Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: RBI chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday said the impact of withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes would be “very very marginal” on the economy because it accounts for only 10.8 per cent of currency in circulation. The RBI chief also cautioned that unlimited deposit of Rs 2,000 notes in bank accounts could attract scrutiny. “What we have said is the existing procedures have to be followed by banks. We have not come out with an additional procedure… there is an income tax rule that if you deposit cash above Rs 50,000, you have to produce your PAN. So, existing rules will apply,” he said.

Das said studies had shown that Rs 2,000 notes were hardly being used for active transactions and defended the withdrawal as being part of the RBI’s “clean note policy”. A similar exercise was undertaken in 2013-14 when notes printed before 2005 were withdrawn from circulation.

The notes, he reiterated, would continue to be legal tender, though most of the notes are expected to come back. “That is our expectation at this stage. We will see how many notes come back. And as we approach September 30, we will decide at that stage,” he said while asking people not to panic as there was ample time for them to deposit or exchange the notes. He also assured that there was adequate stock of other bank notes available.