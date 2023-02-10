Mark Feb 14 as Cow Hug Day, says animal board

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

The Animal Welfare Board of India, a body under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has appealed to the citizens to celebrate February 14 day as Cow Hug Day.

The day is observed as Valentine’s Day, but it has been decried by some sections as contrary to Indian culture.

The board has issued a notice in this regard. It reads, “The Vedic culture traditions are almost on the verge of extinction apparently owing to the adoption of the Western culture. The dazzle of the Western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten.”