Marriage certificate not essential to adopt child: HC

Allahabad, February 21
The Allahabad High Court has observed that a marriage certificate isn’t an essential condition for adopting a child.
The court said even a single parent can adopt a child under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, 1956.
The court made the observation on February 9 while hearing a writ petition filed by Rina Kinnar, a transgender, and her partner.
It was said in the petition that Rina was born in 1983 and they got married at Mahabeer Mandir, Ardali Bazar, Varanasi, on December 16, 2000.
The petitioners wanted to adopt a child but were told to furnish a marriage certificate, which they did not have.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...