Maruti recalls 87,599 units of S-Presso, Eeco

New Delhi: Maruti has said it is recalling 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco models to check and replace faulty steering tie rod. These were manufactured from July 5, 2021, to February 15, 2023. PTI
Unclaimed bank deposits rise to Rs 42,000 crore
New Delhi: The unclaimed deposits have climbed to Rs 36,185 crore for public sector banks and Rs 6,087 crore for private ones, as in March-end, showing a rise of Rs 8,000 crore in the last one year. TNS
Radio collars of six cheetahs at MP park removed
Bhopal: After the death of five cheetahs and three cubs, radio collars of six cheetahs at MP’s Kuno park have been removed for “check-up” by veterinarians and experts from Namibia and South Africa.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh incidents of arson rock Manipur, cops identify 14 more in parading case
Women-led mob sets houses, school afire | Union Minister Ran...
Rain alert for region, HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips
Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states
SC raps Delhi Government on RRTS project
Pay Rs 415 cr in 2 months or ad budget will be attached, it ...