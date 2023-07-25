Maruti recalls 87,599 units of S-Presso, Eeco

PTI

New Delhi: Maruti has said it is recalling 87,599 units of S-Presso and Eeco models to check and replace faulty steering tie rod. These were manufactured from July 5, 2021, to February 15, 2023. PTI

Unclaimed bank deposits rise to Rs 42,000 crore

New Delhi: The unclaimed deposits have climbed to Rs 36,185 crore for public sector banks and Rs 6,087 crore for private ones, as in March-end, showing a rise of Rs 8,000 crore in the last one year. TNS

Radio collars of six cheetahs at MP park removed

Bhopal: After the death of five cheetahs and three cubs, radio collars of six cheetahs at MP’s Kuno park have been removed for “check-up” by veterinarians and experts from Namibia and South Africa.