Masjid panel lawyers join ASI’s Gyanvapi survey

PTI

Varanasi, August 5

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday resumed its scientific survey work at the Gyanvapi mosque here to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

Five members of the Muslim side also participated in the survey. Its advocate Tauheed Khan said advocates of the Intezamia Masjid Committee Akhlaq and Mumtaz accompanied the survey team. The Muslim side did not participate in the survey on Friday.

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra, who was with the ASI survey team during the day-long exercise a day before as well, on Saturday said the team started work in the morning and continued till 5 pm.

