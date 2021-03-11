Mask made mandatory in Delhi after Covid spike

New Delhi: With Covid cases and the positivity rate rising in New Delhi, officials have started the process of forming teams to strictly enforce the mask mandate and issue a fine of Rs 500 to violators. PTI
New Delhi: The MHA has decided to accord Z-category security to industrialist Gautam Adani following an intelligence report on a threat to his life. He has a net worth of about $130.2 billion. TNS
Bengaluru: The Karnataka HC on Thursday quashed the March 14, 2016, order of the then state government forming the Anti-Corruption Bureau and shifted the cases to the Lokayukta. PTI
Banda (up): At least four persons drowned and several others were missing after a boat carrying over 30 people capsized in the Yamuna here on Thursday, the police said. Additional SP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said seven or eight people swam to safety. The boat was travelling from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district. PTI
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving a "perverse twist" to the debate on freebies, saying by putting education and health in that category, the AAP leader was making an attempt to create fear in the minds of the poor.
