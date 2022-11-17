Mask no longer must for air travel

New Delhi, November 16
Rules regarding the mandatory use of masks for domestic and international air travellers have been relaxed. Travelling without a mask will no more attract penal action.
An office memorandum circulated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by Covid-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers.
“Any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the in-flight announcements. Hence, consolidated Covid-19 instructions for domestic and international air travel issued for passengers, airport operators and airlines issued vide order, dated May 10, stand modified,” the memorandum stated.
