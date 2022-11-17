Mask no longer must for air travel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 16

Rules regarding the mandatory use of masks for domestic and international air travellers have been relaxed. Travelling without a mask will no more attract penal action.

An office memorandum circulated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by Covid-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers.

“Any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the in-flight announcements. Hence, consolidated Covid-19 instructions for domestic and international air travel issued for passengers, airport operators and airlines issued vide order, dated May 10, stand modified,” the memorandum stated.