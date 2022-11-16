New Delhi, November 16
The civil aviation ministry on Wednesday said the use of masks is not compulsory during air travel but passengers should preferably use them amid the declining number of coronavirus cases.
Till now, the use of masks or face covers while travelling on flights was mandatory.
In a communication to the scheduled airlines, the ministry said the latest decision has been taken in line with the government’s policy of a graded approach to COVID-19 management response.
“... the in-flight announcements henceforth may only mention that in view of the threat posed by COVID-19, all passengers should preferably use mask/face covers,” the communication said.
It also said any specific reference to fine/penal action need not be announced as part of the in-flight announcements.
The total number of active coronavirus cases in the country accounted was only 0.02 per cent of the total infections and the recovery rate increased to 98.79 per cent, according to the latest official data.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,28,580 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented: PM Modi
India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from Decembe...
Masks no more compulsory during air travel as Covid cases decline: Govt
Total number of active coronavirus cases account only 0.02 p...
Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile
Says the accused was not a juvenile and now can be tried afr...
Kangra painting to Phithora tribal art: PM Modi gifts slices of Himachal, Gujarat art to world leaders at G20 Summit
Kangra paintings presented to US President Biden; Kinnauri s...