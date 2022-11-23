Masseur in Satyendar Jain video 'Tihar inmate'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

The man who was seen in a video giving a massage to jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain is not a physiotherapist, but an inmate lodged in the Tihar Jail in a rape case, sources said today.

Latching on to this, the BJP and the Congress launched a scathing attack on AAP, seeking an apology from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for misleading people. They also asked for Jain’s dismissal as a minister in the Delhi Government.

The claims come days after AAP, which had drawn flak over the massage video, asserted that Jain was receiving physiotherapy in the jail, where he is in judicial custody for the past five months in a money laundering case.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had claimed Jain was receiving physiotherapy following a spinal injury. Jain could be seen in the purported videos getting a back, head and foot massage in his cell, reading some documents and talking to visitors. However, sources claimed the man giving Jain a massage was a prisoner, Rinku. “He is lodged in the jail in connection with a rape case. He is not a physiotherapist,” they said.

AAP leader Gopal Rai alleged that the BJP was highlighting matters related to Sisodia and Jain and other sting operations since it did not have any election issues related to the MCD polls.

