Massive fire in West Bengal’s Howrah guts over 100 shops

Howrah, April 19
Over 100 shops were gutted as a massive fire devastated a market in West Bengal’s Howrah district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.
The fire broke out at the Ludlow Bazar in Chengail in Uluberia police station area around midnight, they said.
It spread fast, gutting over 100 shops, many of which were temporary structures. Ten fire tenders brought the blaze under control after fighting it for over four hours, officials said.
There was no casualty, they said, adding that the cause of the fire will be known after an investigation.
The damage caused by the fire is being ascertained, officials said.
Traders said they had stocked goods recently expecting surge in sales due to Eid, and the fire caused damage worth lakhs of rupees.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data
China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN ...
Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’
The defence minister said the security of the country is the...
Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit
Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...
Atiq-Ashraf killing: Shahganj SHO among 4 cops suspended after SIT questioning
Prayagraj court sends Atiq killers to 4-day police custody
Bats worth Rs 1 lakh, pads and other cricketing equipment of Delhi Capitals players stolen from luggage: Sources
Stuff goes missing during their travel from Bengaluru to Del...