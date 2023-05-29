Matter of pride for all Indians, says President

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 28

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday hailed the inauguration of the new Parliament as a moment of pride for all Indians and said she was personally "deeply satisfied that the Prime Minister, who symbolises the faith of the Parliament, was inaugurating the building".

"The inauguration of the new Parliament is a matter of pride and unparalleled joy for all Indians.....The makers of the Constitution had conceived of a nation whose structure would be built on the basis of the legislative wisdom of democratically elected representatives. That is why I am deeply satisfied that the Prime Minister, who is the symbol of faith of the Parliament, is inaugurating the new Parliament House. I hope it will set new milestones commensurate with the magnificent traditions of Indian democracy," she said.