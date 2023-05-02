May Day Gesture: Om Birla meets porters

New Delhi, May 1
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday met railway ‘sahayaks’ (porters) in the Parliament House complex on the occasion of International Labour Day.
Birla appreciated their contribution towards the country and society.
