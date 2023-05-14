Mayawati accuses BJP of misusing govt machinery in UP mayoral polls

Lucknow, May 14
A day after results of the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh were announced, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati Sunday accused the ruling BJP of misusing government machinery, and said her party will not sit silently over it.
The BJP on Saturday swept the mayoral elections, winning the posts in all the 17 municipal corporations in Varanasi, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Jhansi, Bareilly, Mathura-Vrindavan, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Firozabad and Meerut.
In a series of tweets in Hindi on Sunday, Mayawati said, “The BSP is not going to sit silently over the BJP’s misuse of government machinery.”
She also accused the ruling party of using any means (‘saam’, ‘daam’, ‘dand’, ‘bhed’) at its disposal, and said, “When the time comes, the BJP will definitely face the consequences.”
Thanking people for extending support to her party, the BSP chief said, “Gratitude and thanks to the people for reposing faith in the BSP and voting for its candidates despite facing a host of adverse circumstances. Had this election been free and fair, the results would have been something else. If the mayoral elections were conducted using ballot papers, the BSP would had won.”
The BSP had fielded mayor candidates on all the 17 seats in the state but none could register a win.
“Whether it’s the BJP or the SP, both parties are equally adept at winning elections through misuse of power. This is why the ruling party often manages to secure more seats through manipulation, and this election was no different. It is a matter of great concern,” Mayawati added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka CLP meeting today: Congress appoints Shinde, Jitendra Singh, Babaria as observers; Siddha leads CM race
Siddaramaiah is the only ex-CM in Karnataka besides Congress...
AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi
Was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on th...
Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls
AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...
1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained
The violence took place after a religious post which went vi...
Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics
‘You were not even born when I was representing my country i...