MBBS seats up 75%, colleges 55% in 8 years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

Amid a raging debate over gross mismatch between the demand and supply of medical education in India causing children to go abroad for studies despite qualifying NEET-UG, the government on Tuesday said MBBS seats rose 75 per cent and PG seats 93 per cent since 2014.

Answering a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar said, “The number of UG seats has increased from 51, 348 before 2014 to 89 875 seats as of date which is an increase of 75%. The numbers of PG seats have increased by 93% from 31,185 seats before 2014 to 60,202 seats.”

She added that there had been 55 per cent increase in medical colleges from 387 in 2013-14 to 596 in 2021- 22, including 77 medical colleges with an increase of 16,425 seats in the private sector.

The ministry said there was no proposal to change the medium of instruction of medical education. The medium is English. A query was raised about whether Hindi language instruction was being considered.

On fee caps, the government said Clause (i) of Sub-section (1) of Section 10 of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, provided for framing of guidelines for determination of fees in respect of 50 per cent seats in private medical institutions and deemed universities.

