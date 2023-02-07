MCD fails to elect Mayor again, AAP to move SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

The municipal House in Delhi on Monday failed to elect the Mayor for the third time in a row in a month, following a ruckus over the decision to allow nominated members to vote in the mayoral election.

In line of fire The ruckus by BJP councillors during the mayoral elections shows that the BJP neither follows the laws of the country nor the Constitution. Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM

As soon as the Protem Speaker on Monday announced that the nominated members would vote, AAP councillors stormed the House; ruckus ensued. Subsequently, Protem Speaker Satya Sharma, who is a BJP councillor, adjourned the proceedings — third time in a month.

Soon after the adjournment, the AAP said it would move the Supreme Court to seek court-monitored elections to the Mayor’s post.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said: “The ruckus by BJP councillors during the mayoral elections shows that the BJP neither follows the laws nor the Constitution. They just want to run the MCD House with force. Now, AAP will move the Supreme Court and request the court to get the elections conducted in a lawful manner.”

He claimed the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act did not grant voting rights to the nominated members.

Meanwhile, the BJP said the AAP’s agenda was to create anarchy at every possible occasion. Its leader Ramesh Bidhuri said, “AAP has the numbers. Why the party is scared of the elections? Nominated members have been granted voting right under the Act. The Protem Speaker did nothing wrong in allowing them the right.”