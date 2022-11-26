MEA: In touch with Germany over baby in foster care

PTI

New Delhi, November 25

The government on Friday said it was making all efforts to ensure the well-being and protection of the rights of a 22-month-old girl in foster care in Germany, amid reports about her parents staging protests in Gujarat for her immediate repatriation.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the government had been intervening and engaging with the German authorities on the matter for over a year. The baby was taken away by German Child Service after she suffered an injury at their Berlin home in September last year.