 Media needs to be vigilant, flag govt's shortcomings: Former PM Manmohan Singh : The Tribune India

Media needs to be vigilant, flag govt's shortcomings: Former PM Manmohan Singh

Economic growth, social change and political empowerment have brought in their wake the new aspirations of an entirely new generation of Indians, says former PM

Media needs to be vigilant, flag govt's shortcomings: Former PM Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, November 8

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said media needs to remain vigilant and flag shortcomings of the government with a view to improve the effectiveness of governance.

Speaking at the TIOL Heritage Award function here, Singh asserted that India will continue to rise and show to the world the way forward by blending tradition with modernity.

He noted that an entirely new generation of Indians have emerged who are aspirational and are exerting pressure on the government to perform better and be transparent.

Singh also recalled his tenures as the finance minister and the prime minister in steering the country at difficult times.

On the role of the media in a democracy, the former prime minister said it has a very important contribution to make in the process of nation-building.

“We expect the media to be vigilant, to point out the shortcomings of the government and thus help in improving the effectiveness of governance,” he said in his virtual address at the function.

He was conferred with the TIOL Fiscal Heritage Award.

According to Singh, economic growth, social change and political empowerment have brought in their wake the new aspirations of an entirely new generation of Indians.

“This has contributed to growing impatience and a desire for faster growth and a better quality of life. These aspirations and ambitions are exerting pressures on governments to deliver more, perform better, and be more transparent and efficient,” he added.

Recalling his days as the finance minister, Singh said he entered the world of politics in the midst of a crisis. In 1991, India was confronted by challenges on the external front.

“Most of you will only recall the external payments crisis of 1990-91. But this payments crisis occurred against the backdrop of an even bigger challenge—the breakdown of the global bipolar order,” he said.

As the finance minister, Singh said he had to worry not only about reducing the fiscal deficit and reviving economic growth but also about stabilising the rupee and ensuring access to adequate foreign exchange.

“At that critical time, I had said that the emergence of India as an economic powerhouse was an idea whose time had come,” he said, adding that as the finance minister he defended the interest of the nation while remaining committed to the pursuit of equity and justice.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, he said, “we took momentous decisions with respect to our economic policies as well as our foreign policy. Prime Minister Narasimha Rao launched what has come to be known as India’s ‘Look East Policy,’ linking India to the new growth engines of Asia”.

He said India liberalised its trade and investment rules to help the country re-integrate with the global economy.

The policies of those years had far-reaching and enduring impact, he added.

As the prime minister in 2004, Singh said, “I took on that responsibility with diligence as my tool, truth as my beacon, and a prayer that I might always do the right thing. As I have said on many occasions, my life and tenure in public office are an open book. Serving this nation has been my privilege. There is nothing more that I could ask for.”

The former prime minister also said governments come and governments go, “but this great nation of ours is heir to one of the oldest civilizations known to humanity”.

Its history is marked by continuity and change, and a remarkable cultural plurality, he said, adding these are important strengths, he added.

Speaking at the event, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said during Singh’s tenure, 10 million people were lifted from poverty line.

India was catapulted as the second fastest economy in the world during his tenure, Tharoor said, adding that India had witnessed a growth rate of 7-9 per cent.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

2
Chandigarh

2 youngsters killed, girl seriously injured in road mishap; were on way from Chandigarh to Phagwara

3
Business

India to begin outperforming world peers in a decade: Morgan Stanley

4
Business

India indebted to former PM Manmohan Singh for economic reforms: Nitin Gadkari

5
Amritsar

SGPC president polls: Sukhbir Badal urges Bibi Jagir Kaur to withdraw from contest, 'respect panthic sentiments'

6
Trending

Is it UFO? Is it water tank? Man’s hilarious conversation over mistaking ‘pani ki tanki’ for UFO in smog-filled Delhi goes viral

7
Nation

Education not business to earn profit, tuition fees shall always be affordable: Supreme Court

8
Punjab

Suspend Amritsar police commissioner, Partap Bajwa tells Punjab CM Mann; demands action against Excise officials too

9
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

10
Nation

India, Russia resolve to expand economic cooperation as Jaishankar holds talks with Lavrov in Moscow

Don't Miss

View All
Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Top News

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India

President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks

DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks

Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...

Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister

The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis

It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...


Cities

View All

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president

Youth shot dead over land dispute in Amritsar

Teacher attacked in Tarn Taran school, case filed after 4 days

'Guru Nanak united humanity by removing evil of caste discrimination'

Unscrupulous elements fire gunshots in Chheharta

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Disposal of 40 booths bridge too far for Chandigarh MC

Projects Gathering Dust: Disposal of 40 booths bridge too far for Chandigarh MC

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

GMCH-32 may again halt treatment as Punjab owes Rs 4 crore

4 of family booked for assaulting woman cop in Chandigarh

Panchkula: Slum dwellers of Rajiv, Indira colonies to get 40 square yard units

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

If AAP comes to power in MCD, mountains of garbage will disappear from Delhi in 5 years: Manish Sisodia

After earthquake strikes Nepal, Delhiites poke memes on yet another jolt after pollution in national capital

Ex-boyfriend pushes insurance company employee to death from office building in Noida

Arvind Kejriwal to meet AAP leaders today to discuss strategy for MCD polls

At 354, Noida AQI remains in ‘very poor’ category

Armed men storm dera, make away with ~1.5-kg gold, cash

Armed men storm Dera Harkhowal, make away with Rs 1.5-kg gold, cash

Stressed, student hangs self at NIT in Jalandhar

Jalandhar MC notice to company for 'casual work' on ICCC project

Neglect of Kala Sanghian Drain raises dengue scare

Project to four-lane Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road okayed: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Minister inaugurates much-awaited legacy waste bioremediation project in Ludhiana

Minister inaugurates much-awaited legacy waste bioremediation project in Ludhiana

Man shot at in Samrala over old enmity, critical

Gursimran Mand gets his escort vehicle back

2 weeks after attack on brother-sister duo, Sidhwan Bet police book three

Rs 2.17-cr vertical garden project kicks off in Ludhiana

SIT to probe smuggling of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

SIT to probe smuggling of liquor from Punjab to poll-bound Gujarat

Respiratory illnesses on the rise as smog engulfs Patiala district

Patiala MC panel meeting to take up key projects today

Patiala: Play ‘Gadhe Ki Baraat’ leaves audience in splits

Six posts of Senior Medical Officer filled in Patiala district