Media outlet’s executive held in excise ‘scam’

New Delhi, May 15
The CBI has arrested the commercial head and production controller of a news channel as part of its probe into Delhi excise ‘scam’ case.
Officials said Arvind Kumar Singh of India Ahead News allegedly transferred Rs 17 crore to a company handling AAP’s publicity campaign during the Goa elections through hawala channels.
An official said the sleuths probing the case found WhatsApp chats and records of hawala operators, which showed Singh was allegedly instrumental in illegal transfers of Rs 17 crore between June 2021 and January 2022 to Chariot Media, which was handling campaign during the Goa poll for AAP.
