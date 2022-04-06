Medical entrance exam NEET on July 17, application process begins

Last date for submission of online application form is May 6

Medical entrance exam NEET on July 17, application process begins

Last year, the NEET-Undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, April 6

Medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 17 and the registration process began on Wednesday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be held in 13 languages at centres across the country.

“The last date for submission of online application form is May 6. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified,” a senior NTA official said.

“Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or of parents and guardians only as all information and communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only,” the official added.

Last year, the NEET-Undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it.

Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages in 2021. Over 8.70 lakh candidates had qualified the exam.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan's wife's friend leaves Pakistan amid corruption charges; her '$90,000-bag' photo goes viral

2
Himachal

Kejriwal in Himachal: 30 years to Cong, 17 to BJP, give us 5 and see what actual development means, says Delhi CM at Mandi roadshow

3
Punjab

Police question PTC TV MD following complaint lodged by Miss Punjab contestant

4
Chandigarh in brief

Install HSRP or face challan: Chandigarh traffic police

5
Patiala

Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation

6
Haryana

Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found at neighbour's terrace

7
Comment

Congress footprint shrinking in Lutyens’ Delhi

8
Punjab

Punjab Govt 'accepts' most demands, farmers call off protest

9
Chandigarh

Claim over Chandigarh: After Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation calls special House meeting

10
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann assured of London-Chandigarh direct flights

Don't Miss

View All
Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Top Stories

First case of Omicron’s new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai: BMC

Covid-19: First case of Omicron’s new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai, says BMC; data to be sent for further scrutiny

Woman, a costume designer, who has been infected with 'XE' w...

Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi today; BJP braces up

Kejriwal in Himachal: 30 years to Cong, 17 to BJP, give us 5 and see what actual development means, says Delhi CM at Mandi roadshow

Kejriwal promises corruption-free Himachal

JEE-Main first session postponed to June, second session to July

JEE-Main first session postponed to June, second session to July

NTA reschedules dates based on numerous representations rece...

Medical entrance exam NEET on July 17, application process begins

Medical entrance exam NEET on July 17, application process begins

Last date for submission of online application form is May 6

BJP foundation day LIVE updates: PM Modi to address BJP workers

On BJP foundation day, PM Modi slams dynastic politics, says party does not believe in 'vote-bank politics'

Cities

View All

And theatrics in Amritsar Municipal Corporation continue…

And theatrics in Amritsar Municipal Corporation continue…

Woman ends life in Amritsar, in-laws booked

Child reunites with parents in Amritsar

No end to stray dog menace in Amritsar

February 19 double murder case: No breakthrough even after questioning over 300 suspects

Probe on as video of Bathinda woman selling ‘drugs’ goes viral

Probe on as video of Bathinda woman selling 'drugs' goes viral

Colleges in Canada reopen, students stuck in India

KISAN MELA: New seed available, but ‘time-tested’ varieties sell

Minister inspects Bhucho school

Major fire at Chandigarh’s Dadu Majra waste dumping ground; locals inconvenienced

Major fire at Chandigarh’s Dadu Majra waste dumping ground; locals inconvenienced

Claim over Chandigarh: After Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation calls special House meeting

Haryana denounces Punjab's move on Chandigarh, passes resolution

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Private schools in Chandigarh 'endorse' uniform sellers too

Schoolgirl mowed to death by car in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 2 others injured

Schoolgirl mowed to death by car in Delhi's Paschim Vihar, 2 others injured

New Delhi Municipal Council withdraws order allowing Muslim staff to leave early during Ramzan

Parliament nod to Bill for unification of 3 Delhi MCs

3 illegal colonies, shops demolished in Jalandhar Cantt area

3 illegal colonies, shops demolished in Jalandhar Cantt area

2 illegal colonies razed in Nawanshahr, Banga

SC panel takes note of Nakodar custodial death

Sandeep Hans takes over as Hoshiarpur DC

Nawanshahr DC Vishesh Sarangal kick-starts procurement in Rahon

5 Nepalese servants commit ~40L theft at bizman’s house

5 Nepalese servants commit Rs 40L theft at bizman's house in Ludhiana's Sarabha Nagar Extension

Ludhiana: Manjit Nagar residents dump sewage at councillor's office

Seva Kendras to open seven days a week

Fire breaks out in plastic factory at Neechi Mangli

Vehicles gutted in fire at Khanna police station

Youth shot dead following altercation in Patiala

Youth shot dead in Patiala district following altercation

Decision to shift Patiala civic body wards to Improvement Trust revoked

Patiala Municipal Corporation all set to expand its limits

Students of Punjabi University, Patiala, slam Centre for ‘infringing’ on rights of Punjab