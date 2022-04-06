New Delhi, April 6
Medical entrance exam NEET will be conducted on July 17 and the registration process began on Wednesday, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be held in 13 languages at centres across the country.
“The last date for submission of online application form is May 6. Candidates must strictly follow the instructions given in the information bulletin and on the NTA website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified,” a senior NTA official said.
“Candidates must ensure that the e-mail address and mobile number provided in the online application form are their own or of parents and guardians only as all information and communication will be sent by NTA through e-mail on the registered e-mail address or SMS on the registered mobile number only,” the official added.
Last year, the NEET-Undergraduate exam was held on September 12, with over 95 per cent of the registered candidates appearing for it.
Over 15.44 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam which was conducted at 3,858 centres in 13 languages in 2021. Over 8.70 lakh candidates had qualified the exam.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Covid-19: First case of Omicron’s new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai, says BMC; data to be sent for further scrutiny
Woman, a costume designer, who has been infected with 'XE' w...
Kejriwal in Himachal: 30 years to Cong, 17 to BJP, give us 5 and see what actual development means, says Delhi CM at Mandi roadshow
Kejriwal promises corruption-free Himachal
JEE-Main first session postponed to June, second session to July
NTA reschedules dates based on numerous representations rece...
Medical entrance exam NEET on July 17, application process begins
Last date for submission of online application form is May 6