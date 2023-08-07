Medical student falls into Sahastradhara in Uttarakhand while taking selfie, dies

Dehradun, August 7
A 20-year-old medical student died after falling into the Sahastradhara in Uttarakhand while taking a selfie, police said on Monday.
Sahastradhara, a natural spring on the outskirts of Dehradun, is a popular tourist spot.
Swati Jain, a first-year MBBS student at a medical college in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, went to Sahastradhara with a friend on Sunday.
After bathing in the water, Jain climbed a rock and started taking selfies when she slipped and fell into the spring, Rajpur SHO Jitendra Chauhan said.
She was swept away by the strong currents of the spring, which was in spate following heavy rain, the officer said.
Police and State Disaster Response Force personnel rushed to the spot and pulled Jain out around two kilometres from where she had slipped, he added.
Jain, who was unconscious, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her body was handed over to her parents after a post-mortem on Monday, Chauhan said.
Her parents live in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-trust debate: Opposition says forced to bring motion to break PM Modi's ‘maun vrat’; govt calls it targeting of ‘poor person’s son’
Government that talked about 'one India' created 'two Manipu...
Nullification of Article 370: Supreme Court ‘rejects’ idea of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir
Top court’s observation comes after Kapil Sibal, who represe...
Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for 'obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity
FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...
TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold
As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...
Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon
In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...