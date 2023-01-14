Meets Kejriwal, impasse persists

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

The standoff between the Delhi Government and the L-G seems to have intensified after CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena said he was supreme when the two were discussing the

“I showed him (the L-G) Supreme Court orders, wherein it was written that the L-G was bound by the aid and advice by the elected government in New Delhi. I requested him to work in tandem with the government,” Kejriwal told the media.

Kejriwal and Saxena held a weekly meeting on Friday after a long gap. The L-G had invited the Delhi CM to resume regular meetings this week. The L-G’s office said, “All statements attributed to the L-G by the CM are misleading and false. The L-G’s remarks have been twisted to suit a particular agenda.”