Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch a mega job drive to recruit 10 lakh personnel. The ceremony, to be held in virtual mode, will witness appointment letters being handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees. The PM will also address the appointees on the occasion.

letters being handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees

Total posts 40,04,491 Filled 31,32,698 Vacant 8,71,793

“This will be a significant step forward towards fulfilling the continuous commitment of the Prime Minister to providing job opportunities for the youth and ensuring welfare of citizens. As per the directions of the Prime Minister, all ministries and departments are working towards filling existing vacancies against sanctioned posts in ‘Mission Mode’,” a PMO statement said. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries and departments of the Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels viz. Group-A, Group-B (gazetted), Group-B (non-gazetted) and Group-C. The posts against which appointments are being made include of central armed police forces personnel, sub-inspector, constable, LDC, steno, PA, income tax inspector, MTS, among others.

“The recruitments are being done in ‘Mission Mode’ by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as the UPSC, SSC and Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled,” said the PMO.

The drive is part of the PM’s June 14 directions to all ministries to fill vacancies in mission mode and employ 10 lakh people over 18 months. The directions had come after the PMO conducted a review of human resource situation across Central Government departments and found a very high rate of vacancies.

As of March 1, 2020, as many as 21.7 per cent of all sanctioned posts were lying vacant. There are in all 40,04,491 sanctioned posts for Central Government civilian regular employees and only 31,32,698 of these are filled. The highest backlog of unfilled posts with over 37 per cent vacancies or more is in key departments like revenue, agricultural research and education; agriculture and farmers’ welfare; civil aviation; defence (civil) and posts. In defence (civil), out of 6,33,139 posts, 3,85,637 are filled leaving 39 per cent (2,47,499 posts) vacant. Of the 15.07 lakh posts in the Indian Railways, a whopping 2.37 lakh are vacant. In the personnel department, 2,375 (21.3 per cent) posts out of sanctioned 11,124 are unfilled. As of March 2020, even the PMO had 26.2 per cent vacancies while the Home Ministry had 11.8 per cent vacancy rate.

#narendra modi