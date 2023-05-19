Meghwal replaces Rijiju, says no confrontation with judiciary

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 18

Often in the news for his harsh comments on the judiciary, Kiren Rijiju was on Thursday removed as Union Law Minister and replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal. Within hours, Minister of State in the Law Ministry SP Singh Baghel too was moved to the Health Ministry as Minister of State.

While Rijiju has been assigned the low-profile Earth Sciences Ministry, Meghwal will hold independent charge as Minister of State, Ministry of Law and Justice, in addition to his existing portfolio of Culture and Parliamentary Affairs as junior minister, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique stated.

A three-term Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh, Rijiju took over as Union Law Minister on July 7, 2021, and has had frequent run-ins with the judiciary during his 22-month-long tenure. His removal from the Law Ministry is seen as an attempt by the government to mend ties with the judiciary. Taking exception to Rijiju’s statement that the Collegium could issue a notification for judges’ appointment if it thought the government was sitting over its recommendations, the Supreme Court had on November 28, 2022, asked Attorney General R Venkataramani to ensure that the law was followed.

He once described the Collegium system of appointing judges as being “alien” to the Constitution and that some retired judges were part of the “anti-India” forces, attracting sharp criticism from judicial circles. Significantly, soon after taking charge, Meghwal, declared there was no confrontation with the judiciary.

“The executive and the judiciary have a cordial relationship, and it will stay cordial and constitutional. The boundaries are already there. My topmost priority will be to ensure speedy justice to all,” said Meghwal, who holds a law degree.

Rijiju extended best wishes to his successor. “It has been a privilege and an honour to serve as Union Minister of Law and Justice under the guidance of PM,” he tweeted. He thanked CJI DY Chandrachud, judges of the Supreme Court, chief justices and judges of High Courts, the lower judiciary and law officers for the “huge support” in ensuring the ease of justice and providing legal services to citizens.