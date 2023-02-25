Members must maintain dignity in House: Speaker

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 24

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today said MPs must restrain their behaviour inside Parliament and keep its dignity intact.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 19th Annual Zone III Conference of CPA (Commonwealth Parliamentary Association) India Region at Gangtok, Sikkim, today, Birla expressed concern over “unparliamentary behaviour” and the use of undesirable words in political discourse and said such incidents eroded people’s faith in democratic institutions. He said probity was an essential ingredient of public life as it had a deep impact on public opinion. Birla suggested that politicians should be restrained and dignified in their behavior inside and outside the House. He said the entire country looked up to public representatives, and what they said, what they did became an example, which was a huge responsibility on people’s representatives.