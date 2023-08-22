Men barge into minor's house, gang-rape her at knife-point after threatening her brother, three other children

IANS

Hyderabad, August 22

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men at her house here, sources said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday at Nandanavanam Colony under the limits of Meerpet police station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

The accused, who barged into the victim's house, allegedly sexually assaulted her at knife-point after threatening her brother and three other children.

According to the police complaint lodged by the victim, a group of eight youths barged into the house.

Four of the accused took the victim to the third floor of the building, while the remaining threatened her brother and three other children present in the house.

Three of the four accused who had taken the victim upstairs took turns raping her. They fled after the girl cried for help.

The police registered a case and sent the victim to Sakhi centre for medical examination.

Police have constituted seven teams to apprehend the accused. They were scanning the CCTV footage as part of their efforts to track the culprits.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan visited the crime scene and also the Meerpet police station.

Meerpet police were questioning four suspects in the case.

The accused were said to be under the influence of ganja. They included a couple of rowdy-sheeters.

The victim, a Dalit, is employed at a garment shop in Dilsukhnagar, while her younger brother works as a helper.

After losing their parents a few months ago, they had shifted to the colony and were living with a relative.