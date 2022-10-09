Mentally challenged UP woman confined in home for 35 years rescued from captivity

Firozabad (UP), October 9
A 53-year-old mentally challenged woman confined in her house for the past 35 years was rescued on initiative of Hathras MLA, officials said here on Sunday.
Sapna, a resident of village Mohammadabad in Tundla area, had been held captive in a room by her father since she was 18, MLA Hathras Anjula Mahaur said.
She was tied up and given food in the room by her family members.
The MLA said that she had come to know about the woman through one Nirmala Singh of Matra Seva Bharti organisation about a month ago.
"I talked to the brothers of the woman on Friday and convinced them and got her admitted in a mental hospital in Agra," the MLA said, adding she is undergoing treatment there.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray, Oppn leaders slam Election Commission over freezing of Shiv Sena symbol, name
Group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on th...
Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender
Family informed that Sonali’s sister Rukesh will contest the...
'Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar': Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM
Kishor was reacting to Kumar’s charge that the political str...
Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider
J&K Administration gave Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 12...
Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today
Difference between minimum (20.8 degrees Celsius) and maximu...