 Mentally challenged UP woman confined in home for 35 years rescued from captivity : The Tribune India

Mentally challenged UP woman confined in home for 35 years rescued from captivity

The 53-year-old woman was held captive in a room by her father since she was 18

Mentally challenged UP woman confined in home for 35 years rescued from captivity

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

 Firozabad (UP), October 9

A 53-year-old mentally challenged woman confined in her house for the past 35 years was rescued on initiative of Hathras MLA, officials said here on Sunday.

Sapna, a resident of village Mohammadabad in Tundla area, had been held captive in a room by her father since she was 18, MLA Hathras Anjula Mahaur said.

She was tied up and given food in the room by her family members.

The MLA said that she had come to know about the woman through one Nirmala Singh of Matra Seva Bharti organisation about a month ago.

"I talked to the brothers of the woman on Friday and convinced them and got her admitted in a mental hospital in Agra," the MLA said, adding she is undergoing treatment there.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

US boy eating burger in car shot at multiple times by policeman; watch shocking video

2
Chandigarh

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

3
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau raids Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu's Mohali house

4
Punjab

Punjab Governor takes exception to CM Bhagwant Mann's absence from reception held for President Murmu, AAP hits back

5
Chandigarh

Watch: IAF displays its prowess on Air Force Day in Chandigarh; President Murmu, Rajnath attend event

6
Trending

Man in UK charged Rs 32 lakh for a 15-minute Uber ride

7
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Blast damages Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

8
Nation

Varanasi-bound Vande Bharat Express train suffers jammed wheels, 'flat tyre'; Shatabdi sent for passengers

9
Punjab

Gangster Rajodh Bablu caught after police encounter in Punjab’s Batala area

10
Entertainment

Former WWE star Sara Lee passes away at 30

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

Uddhav Thackeray, Oppn leaders slam Election Commission over freezing of Shiv Sena symbol, name

Uddhav Thackeray, Oppn leaders slam Election Commission over freezing of Shiv Sena symbol, name

Group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on th...

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

Family informed that Sonali’s sister Rukesh will contest the...

‘Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar’: Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM

'Age is catching up with Nitish Kumar': Prashant Kishor hits back at Bihar CM

Kishor was reacting to Kumar’s charge that the political str...

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims’ families came with a rider

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider

J&K Administration gave Rs 3 lakh each to the families of 12...

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low, more rain likely today

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today

Difference between minimum (20.8 degrees Celsius) and maximu...


Cities

View All

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar

Eatery owners booked for selling liquor sans licence

Rise in basmati prices brings cheer to farmers

Sacked 10 years ago, agro economist seeks re-probe

Private bank staffers robbed of cash

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

Air Show: CTU bus service takes a hit in Chandigarh

President Droupadi Murmu exhorts Chandigarh to top Swachh survey

Panchkula police act tough against traffic violators

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low, more rain likely today

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

God sent me to finish off descendants of Kans: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Heavy rainfall spells likely over several parts of north India

Rain hits traffic, causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi

Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Truck union files contempt petition against govt in HC

Child labour: No FIR yet against potato farm owner

Kapurthala cops tighten noose on peddlers; 209 arrested in 3 months

Five test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

Union Minister inspects road work in Phagwara

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Potholed 200 Feet Road sees frequent accidents

60-yr-old man dies after being 'thrashed' by car occupants

Check purity before buying eatables: Doc to consumers

Freshers' party organised

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

Three-day MUN concludes at Yadavindra Public School

Local lads thrash Agra to lift trophy

Don’t leave station, doctors of Rajindra Hospital told

Manpreet Kaur wins shot put silver