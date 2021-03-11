Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 15

A severe heatwave swept across Delhi on Sunday with the maximum temperature touching 49.2 degrees Celsius in the Mungeshpur area.

In fact, all stations in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature above 45 degrees Celsius. Gurugram in Haryana witnessed a scalding temperature of 48.1 degrees Celsius, the highest since May 10, 1966, when the city logged 49 degrees Celsius.

47.4°C Muktsar (Pb),47.3°C Hisar,43°C Chandigarh

The mercury leaped to a whopping 49.2 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi while Najafgarh in southwest part of the city recorded 49.1 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Among other parts of the capital, maximum temperatures reached unbearable highs of 48.4 degrees Celsius at Sports Complex, 47.5 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur, 47.3 degrees Celsius at Pitampura and 47.2 degrees Celsius at Ridge.

At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base station, the maximum temperature rose to 45.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the normal and the highest this year so far.

All weather stations recorded a heatwave day. Meanwhile, some relief can be expected on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a partly cloudy sky with possibility of dust storm/thunderstorm and the maximum and minimum temperatures around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively, and a decrease in intensity and distribution of the heatwave.

IMD issues red alert in 5 districts of kerala

As rains continue to lash across Kerala days ahead of the expected onset of Southwest monsoon, the IMD on Sunday issued a red alert in five districts of the state for Sunday and Monday, indicating extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD issued red alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for Sunday. PTI