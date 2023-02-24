Mercury on rise, early March likely to sizzle

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 23

The northwest region, including Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi, which is already witnessing above normal temperatures, will continue to experience high temperatures for the next three days, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.\

Delhi sees 31.3°C, region staring at heatwave in March first week

“No immediate relief from the rising temperatures is expected. These will further rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius after three days. This may lead to an adverse impact on wheat crop as it is approaching reproductive growth period, which is sensitive to temperature. High temperature during the flowering and maturing period will obviously lead to yield loss. There could be a similar impact on other standing crops too,” the IMD said.

Notably, the maximum day temperature is in the range of 30-35 degrees Celsius, which is 5-7 degrees Celsius above normal. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 31.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Some meteorologists predicted heatwave was possible in the first week of March. Experts also predicted March to be much hotter than normal.

Worryingly, many states are witnessing record-breaking high temperatures in February, an uncommon trend.