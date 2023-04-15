Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

Karam Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, April 14
After experiencing below-normal temperatures in the first week of this month, the northwest region is now witnessing a sudden rise in the mercury, with Faridkot in Punjab recording a maximum of 40.9 degrees Celsius on Friday.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the temperature in Punjab was 4.2 degrees above normal. Several places in the neighbouring Haryana also breached the 40 degrees Celsius mark. Mewat recorded a high of 41.6 degrees Celsius. The national Capital, New Delhi, also recorded a maximum temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius.
Cautioning people against heatwave in the region, the IMD clarified heatwave conditions prevailed when the maximum temperature reached 40 degrees Celsius or above in plains and 30 degrees Celsius or above in the hilly areas.
It said, “The maximum temperature is in the range of 40-42 degrees Celsius in some parts of northwest region, which was 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal. The temperature is very likely to stay in this range during the next four to five days.”
Earlier this month, the IMD had warned that many parts of the country, including the northwest region, would face above-normal temperatures between April and June. Odisha, meanwhile, reeled under intense heat for the fifth consecutive day on Friday. Baripada became the hottest place by recording 44 degrees Celsius.
|To stay 3-5°C above normal
|MAX TEMP
|CITY
|STATE
|42.1°C
|Ganganagar
|Rajasthan
|41.9°C
|New Delhi
|Delhi
|41.6°C
|Mewat
|Haryana
