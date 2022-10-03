Meth and cocaine worth Rs 1,476 cr seized in Mumbai

New Delhi, October 2
The Directorate General of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized crystal methamphetamine and cocaine collectively worth Rs 1,476 crore from the Navi Mumbai area of the financial capital, officials said today.
The officials said the drugs were hidden in cartons of imported oranges. A total of 198 kg of high-purity crystal methamphetamine and 9 kg of high-purity cocaine were seized at Vashi, they added.
The DRI’s Mumbai zonal unit had received a tip-off about a consignment of fruits stored at a cold storage facility containing concealed drugs, the officials said.
A team of DRI officials swung into action and intercepted a truck in Vashi of Mumbai carrying ‘Valentia oranges’ imported from South Africa on Friday evening and found drugs concealed in the cartons.
