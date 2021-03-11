Mexican President wants Narendra Modi on panel for global peace

New Delhi, August 10
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has said he will submit a written proposal to the UN to create a commission made up of three personalities to promote a five-year world truce for peace.
The commission would be formed by Pope Francis, UN Secretary General António Guterres, and Indian PM Narendra Modi,'' he said at his traditional morning press conference. The Mexican President would like the three to meet and soon present a proposal to stop the war everywhere. Obrador also called for an end to warlike actions and has invited the three global powers, China, Russia and the US, to seek peace.
