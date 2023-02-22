MGNREGA 'scam': ED raids 24 sites across Jharkhand

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at 24 locations across Jharkhand in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged embezzlement of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds.

The raids were conducted on the premises of an official working with the Jharkhand’s Rural Development Ministry. The ED had attached properties worth Rs 82 crore of suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal last December in connection with the case.

The ED had initiated its investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Jharkhand Police and the state’s Vigilance Bureau.