'MGNREGA victim of repressive policies of govt'

PTI

New Delhi, February 17

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the BJP-led government for reducing the MGNREGA budget and alleged that the scheme, which plays a key role in India’s rural economy, is becoming a victim of the Centre’s repressive policies.

Rahul also accused the government of using Aadhaar card against the poorer sections of society by linking it to the scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“MGNREGA is the foundation of India’s rural economy, a revolutionary policy that has supported countless families. The MGNREGA scheme, which is running the homes of crores of families, is becoming a victim of the repressive policies of the Centre,” Rahul said in a Facebook post in Hindi while citing a news report. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the Centre on the MGNREGA issue.