MHA gets 7th extension for framing of CAA rules

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

A parliamentary panel has granted yet another extension to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to frame the rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, sources said today.

The concession to the MHA has been granted by two separate Parliamentary Committees on Subordinate Legislation of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Sources said while the permission has been granted from the Rajya Sabha till December 31, the Lok Sabha has granted time till January 9, 2023.

This is the seventh extension given to the MHA to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Modi government wants to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, who comprise Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians and who had come to India till December 31, 2014.

The CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019, and the presidential nod was received the next day. Subsequently, it was notified by the MHA.

However, the law is yet to be implemented as rules under the CAA are yet to be framed. Rules under a law have to be framed for its implementation.

According to the Manual on Parliamentary Work, the rules for any legislation should have been framed within six months of presidential assent or extension has to be sought from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.