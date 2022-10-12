MiG-29K crashes off Goa coast; pilot ejects safely

PTI

New Delhi, October 12

A MiG-29K fighter jet of the Indian Navy crashed off the Goa coast on Wednesday morning after developing a technical malfunction.

The pilot ejected safely, the Navy said.

The naval headquarters ordered a Board of Inquiry (BoI) into the incident.

"An MiG-29K, on a routine sortie over Goa coast, developed a technical malfunction while returning to the base. The pilot ejected safely and has been recovered in a swift search and rescue operation," the Navy said in a brief statement.

"The pilot is reported to be in stable condition. The BoI has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident," it said.

The MiG-29K is an all-weather carrier-based multirole fighter aircraft developed by Russian aerospace company Mikoyan.

#Indian Navy