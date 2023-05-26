MiG-29K makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant

For the first time, a MiG-29K fighter aircraft undertook night landing on indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
The Navy said the ‘challenging’ accomplishment demonstrated the resolve and skill of the Navy, Vikrant crew and naval pilots
The milestone was achieved on Wednesday night when the ship was sailing in the Arabian Sea
On Feb 6, MiG-29K and indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (Navy) Tejas jets had conducted day landings on the aircraft carrier.
