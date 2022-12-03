Military Literature Festival: Ukraine, China to figure during two-day event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 2

The sixth edition of the two-day Military Literature Festival will be inaugurated on Saturday. Panel discussions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, China and the emerging world order and the instability in Pakistan and its impact on India will be the key features of the event.

Relevance of ethos of soldiering, relevance of aircraft carriers in power projection, Bhagat Singh’s ideology and aspects of Indian military history will be other subjects of discussion at the festival, being organised by the Punjab Government and the Western Command headquarters.