Military station, road in Kibithu along LAC named after India's first CDS Gen Rawat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 10

Nine months after General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash, the Army has re-named its military station at Kibithu as the ‘General Bipin Rawat Military Garrison’.

Kibithu is located on the banks of Lohit river in the Eastern most part of India, in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh. Located along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), it was at Kibithu that General Rawat commanded the 5th Battalion of the 11th Regiment of the Gorkha Rifles as a Colonel in 1999-2000.

Besides the renaming of the Garrison, on the occasion the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig BD Mishra (retd), unveiled a grand gate built in local traditional architectural style. The 22-km road stretch from Walong to Kibithu was renamed ‘General Bipin Rawat Marg’ and dedicated by the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu. A life size mural of the General was also unveiled followed by Governor’s address.

“His vision and foresight were instrumental in implementing the infrastructural development and social growth in the area which greatly benefitted the local populace,” is inscribed on a plaque unveiled at the re-naming today.

General Bipin Rawat, who was the first Chief of Defence Staff, had died in December last year when a Mi17 helicopter carrying him crashed in a hillside near Connor in Tamil Nadu. 12 others, including General Rawat’s wife Madhulika, died in the crash.

The daughters of General Bipin Rawat, Kritika and Tarani, were present at the function. The Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita was also present.