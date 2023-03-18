Millets can help tackle challenges of food security, says PM Narendra Modi

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, March 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said millets can help tackle challenges of food security.

He said this after inaugurating the ‘Global Millets (Shree Anna) Conference’ here.

Modi also unveiled a stamp and a coin on the International Year of Millets.

Agriculture ministers from six countries are participating in the conference.

While addressing the conference, Modi said millet consumption per household had increased from 2kg to 14 kg. The PM said the income of around 2.5 crore small farmers who harvest millets, would increase.

Modi said, “India is the President of G-20 at this time. Our motto is 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. This is also reflected as we mark the International Year of Millets.”

He said millet should be introduced in the mid-day meal scheme.

Modi said, “Millets (Shree Anna) are considered 'smart food' as they are easy to cultivate, mostly organic, and contain high nutritional value.”

He said millets could be easily grown in adverse climatic conditions and without fertilisers.

The PM said, “After Independence, it is for the first time that a government is paying attention to the needs of millet-producing farmers.”