Minister: Milk prices up, but no supply shortage

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

The government on Tuesday asserted that there was no shortage of milk and other dairy products in the country, although milk prices have risen in recent months.

Animal Husbandry, Fishery and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala, while briefing the media on the Modi government’s achievements in the last nine years, said the sector was likely to grow at 7 per cent in the 2023-23 fiscal against over 6 per cent in 2022-23.