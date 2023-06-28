Minister: Milk prices up, but no supply shortage

New Delhi, June 27
The government on Tuesday asserted that there was no shortage of milk and other dairy products in the country, although milk prices have risen in recent months.
Animal Husbandry, Fishery and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala, while briefing the media on the Modi government’s achievements in the last nine years, said the sector was likely to grow at 7 per cent in the 2023-23 fiscal against over 6 per cent in 2022-23.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi makes strong UCC pitch, tears into Opposition
‘If family can’t run with two sets of rules, how can nation?...
Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%
Punjabis form a major chunk, agents make hay
It's pouring misery in Himachal Pradesh, Rs 164 crore loss in 4 days
9 landslides, one cloudburst, 6 flash floods reported in Him...