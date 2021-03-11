Ministries to be ranked on grievance redressal scale

Ministries to be ranked on grievance redressal scale

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 11

The ministries and departments of the government will soon be ranked on their ability to handle and address online complaints filed by citizens. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances under the Prime Minister’s Office is in the process of developing a Grievance Redressal Index for the purpose.

Feedback call centre

  • Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Dept under the PMO will develop a grievance redressal index
  • Index parameters will be integrated with dashboard currently placed on dept website
  • A permanent feedback call centre is also being developed to invite citizens’ comments

The index parameters will be integrated with the dashboard currently placed on the website of the department to provide a glimpse of the performance of ministries in the area. Government sources said efforts were also on to create “One Nation, One Grievance Redressal Portal”.

“The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System is in the process of being improved with next generation technology, which will help in identifying the right authority for redressal of a complaint, better monitoring through real-time dashboard and data analytics for detecting the root cause of grievances,” a Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances note says. The note adds that a permanent feedback call centre was also being developed to invite citizens’ comments.

“This call centre will seek feedback from citizens on disposed of grievances and suggestions will also be sought for improvement of the system,” the note adds.

The project to make the grievance redressal system efficient is part of many outcomes planned for achievement as India completes 75 years of Independence on August 15 this year.

The government receives on an average 8 to 9 lakh grievances from citizens annually. The grievance redressal rate of the government departments has risen from 78.77 per cent in 2014 to more than 90 per cent from 2016 to 2021.

