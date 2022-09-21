Ministries to give gender neutral replies from next Parliament session

New Delhi, September 21
Ministries will be asked to furnish gender neutral replies in answers to parliament questions from the next session, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said on Wednesday.
The assurance was given by the secretariat to Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi who had earlier urged the parliament secretariat to do away with the practice of saying “No sir” whenever conveying no as an answer to a Parliament question.
Union ministries have so far been writing “No sir” to convey a negative answer. “Small step, but it will make a big difference. Thanks to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat for correcting the anomaly in parliament question responses from ministries to women MPs. Henceforth the replies will be gender neutral from the ministries,” Chaturvedi said.
