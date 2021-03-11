Ministry of Defence releases pension of 58K veterans

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

The Ministry of Defence has allowed the release of pension to 58,275 military veterans, but has asked them to complete annual identification through the designated portal for pension disbursement by May 25.

In order to avoid hardship to such pensioners, a one-time special waiver has been accorded to them. The pension for April 2022 has been processed. All pensioners are being informed about pending annual identification through SMS and email, the MoD said.

Pension to these persons for April 2022 was not disbursed as the annual identification was not done. Identification is usually done in November each year, but due to Covid the government had extended the window for annual identification up to March 31, 2022.

The System for Pension Administration (SPARSH) — the designated portal for pensioners — has been disbursing monthly pension to over five lakh pensioners. However, during the processing of pension for April 2022, it came to light that annual identification of around 3.3 lakh pensioners was not updated. A list was shared with all pension disbursing banks to share updated identification data, as a result identification status of more than 2.65 lakh pensioners was updated on the SPARSH portal by April 25 leading to successful processing of pension for all these pensioners, the MoD said.